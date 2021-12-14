NBA rumors claim that a Lakers guard can only leave Hollywood after January 2022.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for answers, and one of those ideas is bringing in new players.

However, in order for the cash-strapped team to do so, some of their present players will have to be sacrificed.

Talen Horton-Tucker is a name that has been on the radar of various NBA teams.

The 21-year-old guard has been linked to a move away from Los Angeles for some time, with some believing that his full potential may be realized elsewhere.

Currently, it looks that the same is true. Any team interested in obtaining the 6-foot-4 guard, on the other hand, will have to wait.

According to Bleacher Report, the Illinois native cannot be dealt until January 15, 2022 due to his Bird Rights.

The productivity of the 46th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is more than modest when compared to the spot minutes he has received.

Horton-Tucker is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 15 games this season.

One can only imagine how much higher those numbers would be if he were given more playing time, which he has been getting this year with 28.8 minutes per game.

The Lakers are reportedly interested in adding a handful of names to Frank Vogel’s roster.

Shams Charania of The Athletic has mentioned Jerami Grant and Ben Simmons. Getting both, however, may necessitate more than just including Horton-Tucker in a prospective deal.

Horton-Tucker is only a junior, but he already fits in with the Lakers.

He is one of the role players that has been underappreciated despite a loaded team, yet he is still successful when called upon by Vogel.

When he may execute his player option in the 2023-24 season, his fortunes may alter.

The 21-year-old is expected to go through the same thing as other young actors who have left Hollywood and gone on to achieve success elsewhere.

For the time being, the Lakers are unlikely to trade Horton-Tucker. However, once the young guard is eligible for a higher salary, the situation may change.