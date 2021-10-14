NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls urge sophomore standout to be more assertive.

Despite acquiring a plethora of talent in recent months, the Chicago Bulls are hoping that Patrick Williams can make a significant step forward and contribute significantly this season.

According to a new report from Bulls insider K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports, the team believes the sophomore player can contribute so much more if he directs his efforts to the offensive end.

However, with the additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan this offseason, it’s unclear how the 6-foot-8 forward will fit in with the Bulls.

The Florida State graduate reported to training camp for the first time since spraining his ankle in late September, and he is expected to participate in the team’s last preseason game on Friday, October 15, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Williams’ potential was recognized by Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, who lamented his inability to train with the club due to injury.

“From a training camp standpoint, I was frustrated because here’s a guy who had a fantastic summer. It’s just a shame he couldn’t spend that time with Vooch [Nikola Vucevic], Zach [LaVine], and DeMar [DeRozan] to figure out [his position in the offense], as reported by Johnson.

Despite not being a starter at Florida State, Williams was a huge prospect because of his ability to score the ball and defend the opposition team’s best players, thanks to his wingspan and pure effort.

In 71 appearances, the 20-year-old showed flashes of brilliance, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and averaging 4.6 rebounds.

During his first practice with the Bulls, Williams noticed the depth of skill the team has acquired and is excited to be a part of a potentially high-octane offense.

“We’re definitely playing fast.” We’re going out of transition and simply flowing through the offense. According to Johnson, “we have a lot of people who can score, so there are going to be a lot of kick-out and catch-and-shoot possibilities for me.”

He still has a few days to acquire reps with the squad before they play the Detroit Pistons on the road to start the season.

The six-time NBA champions can become a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference if Williams bursts through the glass ceiling.