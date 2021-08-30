NBA Rumors: Cavaliers’ All-Star Center options are limited due to Camp’s aversion to a buyout.

Kevin Love is expected to be used as a reserve player by the Cleveland Cavaliers, which may irritate the All-Star center.

As a result, it’s no surprise that the 32-year-old star has been connected to a number of NBA teams, but completing a deal will be difficult.

For starters, there’s the issue of resolving Love’s $60 million salary for the next two years.

There have been no negotiations about Love’s future with the Cavs, according to his agent, Jeff Schwartz.

Schwartz also revealed that they have no intention of resorting to a contract buyout.

“There have been no buyout conversations with Cleveland, and Kevin has shown no interest in doing a buyout,” Schwartz told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Only if clubs are willing to participate in a trade will Love be able to go to another NBA team.

The Brooklyn Nets are one team that is apparently interested in Love. Unfortunately, because the Nets are among the teams that are not financially flexible, making a transaction may seem impossible.

The Nets are reportedly interested in Love and Isaac Hartenstein, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

However, Brooklyn will only be able to acquire the five-time All-Star if he agrees to a buyout.

Given that Love is of an age where he seeks security, his refusal to accept a buyout is logical.

However, it puts him and the Cavaliers in a perilous position, particularly when it comes to gaining some ground.

Love’s efficiency and value may suffer as a result of his status as a player who may not get enough playing time.

In terms of the Cavaliers, it also prevents them from getting the most out of Love.

Aside from that, it also bans them from signing a player who they believe will fit into their system when the NBA season begins in 2021-22.

The Cavaliers’ strategy is to rebuild and focus on youth. Love, at 32, might not fit into those plans.