NBA Rumors: Bruiser May Stay With Lakers After All, Possibly Opting In – Source

If Montrezl Harrell opts out of his current deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, he might earn more money. Given how little he contributed to the squad last season, all indicators lead to him leaving.

Harrell’s contract with the Lakers includes a player option that guarantees him $9.7 million next season. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report’s “most recent intel,” the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year may be leaning toward opting in.

Even if he chooses to participate, there is no guarantee that the 27-year-old will be a Lakers player next season. His name has been reported in connection with a possible large-scale trade, including one involving Chris Paul. If Paul signs with the Phoenix Suns this summer, the Lakers will need to raise around $44 million.

That would be a major deal if it came to fruition. Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, in addition to Harrell, have been rumored as part of the deal. However, many people are now questioning if it was prudent to put so much money into Paul, who is already 36 years old.

Despite his advanced age, Paul has demonstrated his ability to lead a team to success. During the 2019-20 season, he achieved just that with the Oklahoma City Thunder, bringing the team to the NBA playoffs despite a rag-tag roster.

When the Suns advanced to the NBA Finals, the 11-time All-Star stepped it up a level. The Bucks, spearheaded by Giannis Antetokounmpo, were simply too much for Paul’s team to overcome.

Meanwhile, the most recent information on Harrell appeared to contradict a prior report that stated he would be better off joining a team where he could be used more.

In the postseason, Harrell saw very little action, averaging only 9 minutes per game for the purple and gold. With head coach Frank Vogel electing to deploy bigger players like Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, and Marc Gasol, he averaged just 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds.

If Harrel chooses to participate, it might be part of a larger plan. It could be part of a sign-and-trade scheme to get Paul in return. Aside signing the 36-year-old cager, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reports that the Lakers are also interested in Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards.