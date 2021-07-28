NBA Rumors: Blazers Superstar Could Follow Harden’s Lead; Expect Chaotic Free Agency

Damian Lillard is still an important part of the Portland Trail Blazers’ lineup, but there have been reports that he wants to be traded.

According to Henry Abbott of TrueHoop, a new source claims that the 6-time All-Star is now prepared to sit out the season if the Blazers can not find a way to upgrade the team before opening night.

It would be identical to the strategy adopted by James Harden with the Houston Rockets before being dealt to the Brooklyn Nets.

There’s no telling what the Blazers’ front office can do right now to placate the 2013 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Lillard is presently competing in the Tokyo Olympics for USA Basketball, where he aims to win another gold medal.

Aside from possible free agents, there’s also the matter of a new head coach to consider.

Terry Stotts was replaced as coach by Chauncey Billups, a move that didn’t bother Lillard. He does not believe, however, that the squad can become a championship team just by changing coaches.

Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Victor Oladipo, and Cameron Payne are just a few of the names available in free agency.

Getting any of them to Portland, however, does not guarantee an NBA championship. As a result, joining a team that is poised to win next season is a viable option for the 6-foot-2 guard.

Not everyone believes Lillard would go to extremes and waste a lot of money merely to get traded.

He is still undecided about what he wants to do next, as I wrote in a prior post.

All he knows is that he wants to play for the Trail Blazers for the rest of his career. However, there may be limitations.

The approaching offseason is set to be a roller coaster ride. On the Sports For All PH podcast, presented by Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung, IMG Director Dan Barto chimed in on the topic.

“I believe we are about to enter the wildest offseason we have ever witnessed. “From the draft till free agency, I foresee tremendous mayhem and craziness,” Barto said.

“I believe we will witness the most wanted trades in NBA history, with the majority of players threatening to sit out, those who are disgruntled, people who will walk away, people who will buy out, individuals who are willing to walk away from contracts because of the current situation.”