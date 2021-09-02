NBA Rumors: Before buying out the All-Star Center, Brooklyn is exploring trade options.

The Brooklyn Nets appear adamant about parting ways with DeAndre Jordan, who most believe will not return for the upcoming season.

However, before moving forward with the projected buyout forecasted by experts, the team will first examine prospective deals.

The Nets have already offered Jordan and a first-round pick swap in trade talks, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

The report did not specify who teams Brooklyn may have had discussions with.

The All-Star center’s time in Brooklyn is clearly coming to an end. However, the 6-foot-11 center will remain with the team until anything credible occurs.

For the next two seasons, Jordan is owed $19.7 million. It was a contract he signed in 2019, together with Kevin Durant’s and Kyrie Irving’s.

What is evident is that Jordan is aware of his predicament. Jordan and the Nets are working on a buyout, as reported in a recent post, but no final decision has been reached.

Several NBA contenders might use Jordan’s services and potentially give him a fresh lease on life.

His performance has dwindled over the years, but a change of scenery could help him rekindle his NBA career.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been identified as one of the teams interested in signing Jordan if he is bought out.

Because the Lakers do not have financial flexibility, this is the only way they can get their hands on the Texas native.

Jordan would be a good fit for the Lakers. He has the potential to fill the team’s middle vacuum, yet he may replace veteran center Marc Gasol.

Jordan could benefit from the opportunity to acclimate to head coach Frank Vogel’s rotation.

In his second coming, Dwight Howard effectively adjusted into Vogel’s system and even earned an NBA ring to go along with it.

Jordan could take Howard’s path and reap the benefits as well. But, for the time being, everything is up in the air until the Nets figure out how to part ways with him peacefully.