NBA Rumors: Award-Winning Author Says 76ers Disgruntled Star Would Be Better Off Joining Nets.

Ben Simmons may have returned to Philadelphia, but his heart isn’t.

The 25-year-unexpected old’s comeback is viewed as purely a business decision, implying that an NBA trade is likely to occur at some point.

It’s evident enough that the former NBA first-round pick has no ambitions to put on a Sixers uniform again.

However, with no takers, it appears like Philadelphia is simply buying time while waiting for the right offer.

Although several questioned Simmons’ dedication, he was recently observed training with the Sixers.

Most people saw that his phone was in his pocket and that he was barely paying attention during team huddles.

@6abc @espn @NBATV #sixers #bensimmons pic.twitter.com/2uq7YAu5E1 Here’s @BenSimmons25 (in the back) not engaging in the post-practice huddle with the @sixers before immediately exiting the floor @6abc @espn @NBATV #sixers #bensimmons

As the 76ers put their hands in the huddle, Simmons was seen nonchalantly dribbling the basketball.

Jamie Apody of 6 ABC Sports captured the entire affair on film, which he later published on Twitter.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers did not explicitly address Simmons’ health, but did say that the Australian cager appeared to be in good shape.

Simmons is unlikely to play for the 76ers this season, as the NBA season is about to begin.

Rivers wants to wait and see, but the early signals don’t require any more thought.

Simmons has been connected to a number of teams, but nothing has materialized. However, NBA author Roland Lazenby believes there is one area where Simmons could make sense, and most people will disagree.

When Lazenby appeared on Brian Yalung’s Sports Bytes PH podcast with Henry Liao and Aldrin Magnaye, he offered his ideas.

“I would accept that deal in a heartbeat if I were with the [Brooklyn] Nets. “I believe Brooklyn is one of the places where Ben Simmons could really fit in and contribute [and you guys will disagree],” the 69-year-old American journalist shared.

Lazenby backed that up with an interesting nugget about the firepower with which head coach Steve Nash has to deal.

“The Nets have a lot of firepower.” “With all of the other stuff he provides, James Harden doesn’t have to play point guard all of the time,” he explained.

In terms of game improvement, Lazenby believes Simmons worked hard to enhance his jump shot as well.

