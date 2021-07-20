NBA Rumors: As Lonzo Ball Upgrades, Toronto Raptors All-Star ‘Garnering Interest’ From New Orleans

The New Orleans Pelicans are fighting to keep franchise star Zion Williamson satisfied, as his family has already expressed dissatisfaction with the organization’s path.

To keep the family happy and avoid the worst from happening, they have a long offseason. They’re going to start things off with a new head coach.

The Pelicans have sacked head coach Stan Van Gundy, and Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green has emerged as the front-runner to replace him.

In terms of free agency, the team’s restricted free agent Lonzo Ball is expected to hit the market.

According to sources, they would not match any big bids for Ball as they search for a significant upgrade at point guard.

This is where Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors come in.

According to Marc Stein, there is growing interest inside the organization in bringing Lowry to New Orleans this offseason to help stabilize the point guard position.

A move for Lowry will considerably benefit the Pelicans immediately, similar to what the Phoenix Suns accomplished last summer when they traded young players and draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for All-Star Chris Paul.

The Pelicans are in desperate need of senior leadership, as they have a strong roster heading into the offseason, led by Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart.

The team traded Jrue Holiday for Eric Bledsoe, and it’s evident that the latter is more suited as a reserve than a starter, so bringing in Lowry would be the best-case scenario.

Lowry’s visit will also help rookie Kira Lewis Jr. learn how to walk the fine line set for NBA point guards between scoring and making plays for the team.

Lowry, who is 35 years old, is nearing the end of his career, but the Pelicans see him as a priority because of his basketball IQ and championship experience.

They will, however, have to move one or two of their players because Ingram, Bledsoe, and Steven Adams take up a large portion of their cap space.

Ingram is projected to be retained because he has been a significant player for the team, making Bledsoe and Adams expendable.

The Pelicans will have to assess their alternatives with Lowry aiming for a multi-year deal as his probable final NBA contract, according to his agent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.