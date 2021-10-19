NBA Rumors: Another Ex-Laker Returns Home; Warriors Stars Disappointed

Avery Bradley has returned to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team with which he spent the 2019-20 NBA season.

On Monday, October 18, the 30-year-old guard signed with the team.

This happened just a few days after the Golden State Warriors released the veteran guard, a move that reportedly angered stars like Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, the two Golden State superstars were among the players hoping to see Bradley on the regular roster next season, as someone who can accomplish the intangibles that most don’t see or appreciate.

Bradley may, ironically, be in a purple-and-gold uniform when the Lakers take on the Warriors in the 2020-21 NBA season opener at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, today, October 19.

Bradley has only recently signed up, so there’s a chance he won’t play for head coach Frank Vogel right away.

Despite the fact that he is familiar with the Lakers’ system, the squad underwent significant adjustments throughout the offseason.

Bradley joins a backcourt that includes Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, and Rajon Rondo, among others.

The good news for the 6-foot-3 guard is that injuries have plagued the Lakers’ backcourt rotation.

Bradley should be able to adjust quickly, given his familiarity with regulars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

With so much firepower at his disposal, Vogel, the 2010 NBA Draft’s 19th overall choice, is going to be challenged to do what he does best–defend.

Bradley reportedly declared in a prior report, before being cut by the Warriors, that he was the finest on-ball defender in the NBA, ironically something that the Lakers could use.

It’s also worth noting that he was not selected for the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship squad.

In the process, his second coming may also bring him his first NBA ring.