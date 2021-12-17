NBA Rumors: All-Star Guard Could Wait Until February to Return; Rockets Seem Likely Destination

In New York, Kemba Walker is still on the bench, with critics hoping for a trade.

With little to no interest in the four-time All-Star, Walker’s best option appears to be to wait.

Walker was dropped from the Knicks’ rotation in November, and head coach Tom Thibodeau replaced him with Alec Burks.

As New York struggled to find methods to start moving, it was a surprising action that drew a lot of attention.

Unfortunately, the Knicks have not benefited from the move. It even put them in a precarious situation.

With Walker in the rotation, the Knicks were 9-9 prior to the switch.

The Knicks have lost seven of their next nine games since the change. They now have a 13-16 win-loss record, good for 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

With the offseason, Walker agreed to a two-year, $17.9 million deal with the Knicks in the hopes of building on his successful rookie season. So far, that hasn’t happened, and it appears that bridges have been destroyed.

As a result, a trade is expected, but nothing has materialized.

According to Matt Moore of the Action Network, the lack of interest in Walker indicates that the No. 9 overall choice in the 2011 NBA Draft may not be seen on the basketball court for some time.

Walker, despite his current situation, stays supportive of his friend.

Even though he is on the bench, the All-Star guard revealed that he enjoys being with his teammates and cheers for them.

“I might get irritated, but there are some young men here who look up to me. Perhaps I can serve as a role model. I enjoy being among my teammates and will continue to support them until I can no longer “Last week, Walker told reporters.

The Knicks are looking into trade options to help improve their lineup. The Houston Rockets have been suggested, with Eric Gordon being listed as a possible target.

Given that he does not appear to be a fit for the Rockets’ youth-movement plans, the 33-year-old guard is anticipated to excite the interest of multiple clubs.

The Knicks are among those keeping an eye on Gordon ahead of the NBA trade deadline on February 10.