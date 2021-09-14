NBA Rumors: After Marc Gasol’s departure, the Lakers are giving a veteran big man a chance.

Marc Gasol was dealt by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Memphis Grizzlies, which came as no surprise to many.

However, they still have open roster places, so bringing in another big man might be a good idea.

That appears to be the case, according to reports from The Athletic, who claim that Kenneth Faried will work out with the Lakers.

Last month, the 31-year-old played in the summer league for the Portland Trail Blazers. In three games with Portland, he averaged 5.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.

Faried last appeared in an NBA game during the 2018-19 season, when he was a member of the Houston Rockets.

In 25 games with the Rockets at the time, he averaged 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds. In November 2019, he joined the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions and played in just seven games.

Faried’s contract with the Lions was reportedly canceled a month later owing to a lack of rehabilitative tools and resources, according to reports.

At at 6-foot-8, Faried is an undersized big man. However, with Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, and Anthony Davis set to handle the majority of the load, he might be used for added toughness on the court.

It’s important to note, though, that Faried is simply getting a workout. It’s not a guarantee that he’ll be accepted.

Rather, it may be the Lakers’ means of determining whether or not the New Jersey native still has something to offer in the NBA.

From 2011 until 2018, Faried was a member of the Denver Nuggets. Aside from the Rockets, he also played for the Brooklyn Nets for a short time.

During the 2013-14 NBA season, he enjoyed his greatest year in the league. In 80 games as a junior, he averaged 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 27.2 minutes per game.

Aside from that, Faried was a member of the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup-winning United States national team. He was also a member of the 2016 Olympic team’s finalists.