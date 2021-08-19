NBA rumors: A three-team deal to bring Ben Simmons to Minnesota is being discussed.

Ben Simmons is still with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are still interested in signing him.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ season was cut short following a humiliating series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, owing in large part to Simmons’ inability to score.

After the public lashing he received from the Sixers’ fans, Simmons is said to have not returned any of the team’s calls, and even teammate Joel Embiid was unable to reach him.

Simmons’ name was linked to teams all across the NBA as a trade seemed inevitable this winter.

However, due to the team’s absurd demands, no viable trade rumors have gained momentum.

Despite this, Simmons remains a target for the Timberwolves.

The team had been trapped in mediocrity for the majority of its existence, and when Karl-Anthony Towns was drafted, many thought their misery was ended.

That isn’t necessarily the case, as they have only made one playoff appearance in the last decade, and it was in 2018, their first since the 2004 postseason.

Simmons and Towns appear to be a perfect match, as both players serve to shore up one other’s flaws.

The Sixers’ demands for a “James Harden-like deal” for Simmons, as much as they want him, imply the necessity for a third team.

The Timberwolves can theoretically land Simmons since they still have all of their own first-round picks through 2029, which takes care of the draft compensation issue.

They’ll almost certainly include D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley in the deal, but they’ll need more assets from Philadelphia to make it work.

To make the numbers work through the ESPN Trade Machine, the Sixers would have to part with either Shake Milton or Matisse Thybulle–a scenario that seems unlikely to happen, necessitating the addition of a third team.

The Memphis Grizzlies might be a possible third team, as Patrick Beverly could end up in Philadelphia in this scenario.

Russell and Beverly will be acquired by the Sixers, who will use the Move Machine to validate the legitimacy of the trade. Meanwhile, Minnesota receives Thybulle and Simmons in exchange for Beasley and some selections from Memphis.

For the Timberwolves, all of these moves are pipe dreams, but if they can persuade the Sixers, the NBA will witness the emergence of another “Big Three” in the form of Simmons, Towns, and Anthony Edwards.