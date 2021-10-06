NBA Rumors: a struggling Pacers score-first guard has been offered to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons.

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to receive a genuine offer, and no team has been able to reach an agreement.

It’s unclear which NBA teams tried to make a deal with the Sixers.

The Indiana Pacers, according to Ian Begley of SNY, were one of them. Caris LeVert, who Indiana acquired in a multi-player transaction involving James Harden, is one significant name in the deal.

It was interesting to hear Harden’s name used again after the Ben Simmons predicament was compared to that of the current Brooklyn Nets star.

To see the former NBA top pick transfer zip codes, it may take a similar NBA transaction.

In terms of the contract, LeVert alone would not suffice. There was no indication of the additional players or assets that would be included in the package.

However, the 6-foot-6 guard is unlikely to strike a chord with Daryl Morey, who is looking for a real talent in exchange for the 6-foot-11 guard.

LeVert has been dealing with health issues, which hampered his first visit to Indiana. This included the detection of a tiny mass on his left kidney, which prevented him from joining the Pacers right away.

LeVert would have been a good fit for the Sixers if he had been healthy. He’s a score-first guard who can step in and fill the vacuum in terms of firepower and floor leadership that head coach Doc Rivers is searching for.

Philly’s first preseason game was played without the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year, who has stated that he is done with the team.

The Pacers’ decision suggests that they are attempting to deal with players who are suffering from health issues.

The Pacers dealt Edmond Sumner and a second-round selection to the Nets for Juan Pablo Vaulet, according to sources cited by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Hornets’ 2015 second-round pick is anticipated to be waived. Vaulet has never appeared in an NBA game.

Sumner, on the other hand, is unlikely to suit up right away. He has a torn Achilles tendon and is unlikely to play in the 2021-22 NBA season.