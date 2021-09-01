NBA Rumors: A reunion with a veteran guard for the Lakers could be bad news for the Spaniard.

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially presented Rajon Rondo, who decided to return to the team on a one-year agreement after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Although some observers believe he is a strange fit for the Lakers’ backcourt, his leadership on and off the court is unrivaled.

When he spoke with Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, he appears to have been informed of this.

However, the Lakers may not make another move in the near future. With Los Angeles attempting to address its aging squad, Marc Gasol’s future could be in jeopardy.

According to Marc Stein of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers’ pursuit of other centers is a strong possibility.

Gasol has one year left on his contract with the Lakers, and he has stated that he would like to finish his career with purple and gold.

DeAndre Jordan is one player who could fit the bill. This can only happen if the Brooklyn Nets and the 33-year-old center reach an agreement on a buyout.

According to The Athletic, both parties are now working on this. There hasn’t been a definitive decision taken yet.

The only certainty is that the All-Star center’s return to the Nets for the 2021-22 season is becoming increasingly doubtful.

Jordan’s current $19.7 million contract with the Nets has two more years left on it. It was part of his original contract with the team, which he signed alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019.

Next season, the Lakers’ slot players will only be Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard. Gasol is still playing, but detractors believe he is passed his peak.

If he gets waived, Gasol has the option of returning to Barcelona, where he may team up with his brother Pau.

Depending on the Jordan scenario, all of this may become evident.

Jordan’s performance has also deteriorated. He could, however, be useful to the Lakers, who are looking for players who are prepared to play a supporting role.

Howard proved this when he accepted a smaller role in the Lakers’ most recent NBA championship run. Jordan could follow in his footsteps, but it all depends on whether or not the Nets’ buyout is finalized.