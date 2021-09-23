NBA Rumors: A Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons trade would benefit the Nets, but it is unlikely to happen.

Ben Simmons would not be a good fit for the Brooklyn Nets in a deal. That doesn’t rule out the prospect of a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, even if it would require the franchise to part with one of their superstars.

Brooklyn’s front staff, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, would gladly trade Kyrie Irving for Simmons. Smith claims that the Nets will not make an offer because Kevin Durant wants Irving to stay in Brooklyn.

This isn’t the first time Irving’s name has been tied to trade rumors this summer. Last week, Fox Sports’ Nick Wright said that a couple Irving trades would make sense for Brooklyn, but no deal will be completed since Irving’s management have stated that if Irving is transferred, he will retire from the NBA.

Here we go with the deception once more. I never said Kyrie and the @BrooklynNets were the subject of any trade offers. They would execute a deal in a heartbeat to exchange Kyrie for Ben Simmons, but @KDTrey5 isn’t having it. He adores his little brother, Kyrie. That’s not going to fly with him!

On paper, it appears like the Nets would be wise to consider dealing Irving. With Durant and James Harden on the roster, the team has plenty of offense. Brooklyn may be a lot better if Irving is traded for a defensive stalwart like Simmons.

Irving, realistically, isn’t going anywhere.

In 2019, Durant and Irving paired up to sign as free agents with the Brooklyn Nets. Last season, Harden wanted a trade to Brooklyn in order to play with the superstars.

Simmons has wanted his own trade. According to reports, the All-Star will not attend training camp and will not play another game for the 76ers. No other team has been willing to match Philadelphia’s high demand.

Last season, Philadelphia finished one game ahead of Brooklyn for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

During the regular season, Brooklyn topped the NBA with a 117.3 offensive rating. With a defensive rating of 113.1, the Nets were ranked 22nd.

The Nets are already favored to win the NBA Finals in 2022. Brooklyn was eliminated in the second round of the 2021 playoffs due to injuries to Irving and Harden.