NBA Rumors: A Former Warrior Tells Chris Paul Why the Lakers Trade Failed.

An NBA great has come up with a plausible explanation for Chris Paul’s denied deal to the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a surprise deal with the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans in December 2011 that sent Paul to LA. The deal was blocked by NBA then-commissioner David Stern in less than an hour for “basketball grounds.”

Former Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards great Gilbert Arenas directly detailed to Paul his realistic allegation about the stalled trade agreement that may have revolutionized the NBA’s platform in the last decade.

Some may disagree, but according to Arenas, the Dwight Howard deal had something to do with it since the NBA didn’t want the Lakers to have “three max players” in “D-12,” Kobe Bryant and Paul, and still have room for “two more.”

“So when it got canceled, I was like, ‘Damn, what happened?’” she says. Arenas revealed this to Paul in a recent edition of the podcast “No Chill.” “He [NBA agent Dan Fagan] said it was unjust,” says the narrator. ‘What was in the background of it all was Dwight Howard being traded for Bynum,’ he said.

He said, “Remember, I’m in Orlando.” “I was already talking to Otis [Orlando Magic General Manager], and he said, ‘Dwight doesn’t want to remain.’ This was the time of the amnesty. So Orlando is trying to figure out if they’re going to add me into the deal and force [the]Lakers to absorb Gilbert’s contract as well if they want Dwight. After all, y’all superteam got together, and y’all had too much money left, I was probably going to get amnesty. That’s why it wasn’t approved.”

“So Dan Fagan went over to Mark Cuban and did the math. For at least ten years, it would have ruined the league. So if you and Dwight both went, you’d have 24-30 million dollars in cap space left. So, on a maximum contract, you’re looking at a starting price of around $12-13 million at that time. So you have three maximum players and can add two more maximum players,” Arenas explained.

Last year, Paul, on the other hand, had already expressed his thoughts on the subject.

There was too much frustration for the 11-time NBA All-Star at the moment, since he and late Lakers star Bryant were already ecstatic about the deal.

"I was talking to my brother and my agent on the phone, and.