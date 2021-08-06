NBA Rumors: 76ers, Dubs Allegedly Discussing Potential Deal For Disgruntled Simmons

Ben Simmons appears to be bent on leaving the Philadelphia 76ers–with reports that he has cut all personal communication with the ballclub.

Furthermore, a new round of reported talks has ensued with the Golden State Warriors, suggesting that the 25-year-old cager could be changing zip codes soon.

According to Brandon Simmons of Bally Sports, the Sixers and Dubs have engaged in new talks for the three-time All-Star on Wednesday.

This hints that the Warriors may be interested in adding Simmons and are trying to determine which assets to give up.

From the looks of it, this transaction could be gaining steam in the coming days. Simmons has also allegedly cut communications with almost everyone in the Sixers organization.

Any correspondence can only be coursed through the 6-foot-11 player’s agent, Rich Paul per a report from Jason Dumas of KRON4 News.

It will be recalled that the Sixers reportedly proposed an NBA trade for Simmons that involved Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman as well as the rights to the seventh and 14th picks of the 2021 NBA Draft of the Warriors.

That was unsurprisingly scoffed, and most felt that Philly was simply asking too much.

But it appears the book on a potential Ben Simmons move to the Bay Area is far from finished.

With the Dubs unleashing their two lottery picks in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, both were seen as players who may have promising NBA careers.

Although the Warriors are looking for fresh blood to prepare for the future, Kuminga and Moody could be used as trade assets if the Dubs decide to pursue Simmons.

But with the need to cover the $146.7 million salary of the Australian national, a veteran that could be offered is Andrew Wiggins.

It would make sense for Philly who would need players with good shooting. It could also reunite Wiggins with Joel Embiid. The two played together for the Kansas Jayhawks.

It remains to be seen if this NBA trade involving the Sixers and Warriors for Simmons will finally gain ground. But the only thing certain now is that the All-Star appears imminently headed out of the 76ers door.