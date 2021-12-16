NBA News: With two key players on the verge of returning, the Warriors have shifted into high gear.

Klay Thompson and James Wiseman have been recalled from the G League by the Golden State Warriors, raising hopes that they could see action soon.

Both players have recently returned from injury and have been sent to the Santa Cruz Warriors to assist them recapture their previous form.

According to the Warriors’ official press release, the two appear to be in good shape, which is why they are being recalled.

“The Golden State Warriors announced today that guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman have been recalled from the franchise’s G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors,” the team said in a statement. “This week, the two rehearsed with the squad in Santa Cruz.” Given Thompson’s and Wiseman’s recent ailments, this is a significant development for Dubs Nation.

Nothing is more exciting than hearing Thompson is on his way back. After sustaining a ruptured ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, the 31-year-old guard has not played since.

Thompson suffered a right Achilles ankle injury shortly after, just as he appeared to be on the verge of returning to action.

Things are looking well for the Warriors, especially because they are succeeding despite without Thompson and Wiseman.

In the 2018-19 season, Thompson averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

But it’s his three-point shooting that most people are expecting to see again. According to Basketball-Reference, Thompson shoots 45.9% from the field and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Golden State leads the Western Conference with a 23-5 win-loss record as of this writing.

Stephen Curry has been in the forefront of it all, and having more offensive help from Thompson can help relieve some of the pressure on the multiple NBA MVP.

Wiseman, on the other hand, is given the opportunity to continue improving. Before suffering a meniscal tear during NBA season, he showed flashes of brilliance.

Last season, the sophomore center appeared in 39 games for the Warriors, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game.