NBA News: With the Wizards, an ex-Laker hopes to reach his full potential.

With the Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma will have the opportunity to showcase his full potential.

There were hints of that during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, though it was inconsistent.

The reason for this is that the 26-year-old had to work with what he had, and most people are aware that the Lakers are based around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Kuzma was nowhere to be found as the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

He had to make do with spot minutes, but he remained the only logical asset that other teams would consider.

Kuzma now has a fantastic opportunity to burst out of his shell with the Wizards. In an article for The Players’ Tribune, he ironically credited James for his way of thinking.

Perhaps his reaction when asked what he was most forward to about playing for the Washington Wizards was a part of that new journey.

Kuzma just said, “I’m being myself.” His remark was brief, yet it could be interpreted differently by different people.

Some believe it was a response to the fact that he was never given the opportunity to show the Lakers and the league what he was capable of.

“If I have that skill, I’ll be able to demonstrate what I’m capable of.” There have been times this year—and throughout my career—when I’ve been in a constant space, where I’ve been out there handling the ball, helping teammates improve, scoring, shooting, guarding, and rebounding. Kuzma told Tyler Conway of the Bleacher Report, “I think if I’m in that space, I’ll be good.”

There’s no doubt that NBA fans will see a different version of Kuzma in 2021-22. He’ll see more playing time and have more opportunities, which should help him reach his full potential.

There is cause to be positive if the growth of past young Lakers is taken as a yardstick.

After being traded to other NBA clubs, Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson, and Lonzo Ball were able to prove their actual worth.

Kuzma is anticipated to take a similar path. He was able to demonstrate that he could get along with James, Davis, and other well-known figures.

As a result, here is his chance to shine and prove that he is a superstar when given the proper playing time and role.