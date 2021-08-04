NBA News: With the Lakers stocking up on veterans, durability and health concerns have been raised.

The roster for the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers is starting to take shape.

They’re a mix of familiar and unfamiliar faces, veterans who once had a successful pro basketball career.

Carmelo Anthony, who has been linked to the Lakers for some time, has finally agreed to join them. Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, and Kent Bazemore are among the returning players in the mix.

It’s impossible to deny that the group is talented. However, with the most of players being over 30, experts wonder if they’ll be able to stay healthy for the upcoming season.

Most people are aware of the impact LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ injury had on the Lakers last season. The supporting cast couldn’t compensate for their absences, with some lacking the will or talent to keep the ship afloat.

On paper, the new cast appears to have more talent. However, if head coach Frank Vogel is unable to properly manage his players’ minutes, the Lakers could find themselves in a worse situation.

Reggie Miller, a veteran NBA player, emphasized this, stating that Vogel will be under the most pressure for the Lakers next season.

For the @Lakers, Frank Vogel and his staff will be under the most pressure next season. Managing the minutes of players in their mid-30s, such as Bron Brodie Melo and an injury-prone AD, over the course of 82 games. But the signings of Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, and Malik Monk are fantastic.

Anthony, who will be 37 years old, will be the oldest player in the mix, followed by four other players who are already 36 years old. James, Marc Gasol, Ariza, and Jared Dudley are their names. Howard, on the other hand, is 35 years old.

To win another championship, the Lakers must endure a long season and hope that most of their players are healthy when the postseason begins.

Given that most of their money is committed in James and Davis, the Lakers’ best option is to sign players to minimum contracts.

For the time being, Los Angeles has chosen talented players over young and growing ones.

Surprisingly, former Lakers center Andre Drummond opted to join the Philadelphia 76ers for the veteran’s minimum.

Most expected the two-time All-Star to seek big money, so this was a shocking move.

He is expected to fill the vacuum left by Howard by providing backup to Joel Embiid. The Lakers, on the other hand, made no mention of offering the 6-foot-10 man a similar deal.

