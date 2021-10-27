NBA News: With LeBron James on the bench, Westbrook rediscovers his old form and steps up.

Russell Westbrook is a player who can elevate his game to new heights when necessary.

Despite his first few games in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform not being very stunning, the 32-year-old finally demonstrated why he was a former NBA Most Valuable Player.

Westbrook effectively filled in for LeBron James for the Lakers, partnering with Anthony Davis to help the Lakers defeat the San Antonio Spurs, 125-121.

With 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, the nine-time All-Star came close to a triple-double. Davis had 35 points, 17 rebounds, and four blocks to lead the Lakers.

Westbrook got off to a poor start, but he heated up just in time. The performance gives head coach Frank Vogel a lot of confidence, but he still needs more bench help.

With 17 and 10 points, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves were the only players to reach double figures.

Carmelo Anthony was noticeably absent, a player who could have filled in admirably in James’ absence.

In 30 minutes of play, Anthony only had four points and four rebounds.

All Westbrook has to do now is maintain his self-assurance and hope that he can repeat his performance until James is ready to return to action.

The real test for the Lakers will be whether or not head coach Frank Vogel can convince his stars to play.