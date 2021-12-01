NBA News: With LeBron James grounded by COVID-19, the Lakers will require ‘assistance.’

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a difficult time catching a break.

The squad, which is already dealing with a depleted roster, will be without the 36-year-old player for at least 10 days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sham Charania of The Athletic broke the news, confirming that James will participate in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety standards prior of the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings.

The game against the Kings, on the other hand, will be only one of several issues the Lakers will face.

James is expected to miss at least four games, all of which are against playoff favorites. The Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, and Memphis Grizzlies are among the teams on the list.

The Lakers are 11-11 in the Western Conference as of this writing.

The Lakers just defeated the Detroit Pistons 110-106, with James leading the way with 33 points, nine assists, and five rebounds.

With James out for that period, it will be up to Lakers coach Frank Vogel to figure out how to win without the four-time champion on the court.

While Anthony Davis has done his best, all eyes will be on Russell Westbrook once again.

The former NBA MVP has struggled to regularly put in a strong showing, and James’ absence may be the ideal opportunity to do so.

In sickbay, Vogel is already dealing with a number of his players. Trevor Ariza is a returning player who has yet to play in the NBA this season.

According to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, the 36-year-old player is still unavailable.

Ariza has been out with a right ankle ailment since October 6. According to Mike Trudell of Lakers.com, once he reaches his eighth week, the one-time NBA champion will be re-evaluated by team doctors.

“It all depends on what the doctors say or how my body feels and reacts to greater stress and work.” In the report, Ariza stated, “That’s kind of the barometer on when I’ll be able to go out there securely.”