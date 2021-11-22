NBA News: With a new head coach, the Kings are hoping to turn things around.

The Sacramento Kings have fired Luke Walton as their head coach, and Alvin Gentry will take over as the franchise’s captain.

Walton was fired after leading the Kings to a 6-11 win-loss record in the Western Conference this season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Since joining the Kings in 2019, the 41-year-old coach has compiled a 68-93 record in his first season.

During Walton’s time as a coach with the team, he never made it past the regular season.

“I decided to make a change to the head coach job after a thorough appraisal of the season thus far,” Kings general manager Monte McNair said. “I’d want to express my gratitude to Luke for his efforts and services to our team.” According to the team’s official Twitter account, Gentry, who previously served as head coach of the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans, will take over and serve as interim head coach for the Kings.

The 67-year-old will face a monumental challenge in leading a young, star-studded group to victory.

De’Aaron Fox is at the top of the list. Despite coming off a career-best 2020-21 season performance in which he averaged 25.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in 35.1 minutes of action, the fifth overall choice in the 2017 NBA Draft has struggled this season.

Gentry, on the other hand, has more than enough talent to work with. Aside from Fox, the Kings have a number of veterans who can potentially improve the team’s performance. Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes, and Buddy Hield are among others on the list.

Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell, and even Marvin Bagley III are among the young players on the Kings’ roster.

Gentry’s coaching approach has a history of whipping the Kings into a fast-paced club, so he may be a nice fit.

Gentry demonstrated this with the Suns from 2009 to 2013 and the Pelicans from 2016 to 2020.

Sacramento still has time to turn things around this season, but it will depend on Gentry’s ability to harness the existing roster’s skill.