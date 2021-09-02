NBA News: Why Did The Los Angeles Lakers Need To Bring Rajon Rondo Back?

The Los Angeles Lakers traded most of their roster for Russell Westbrook during the NBA offseason this summer.

However, re-signing Rajon Rondo is likely their best summer move.

Rondo had inked a contract to return to the Lakers after agreeing to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Due to their feud during the 2020 NBA Orlando Bubble, this raises the question of whether the two players could coexist in the first place.

However, having a locker room presence like LeBron James ensures that any and all turmoil will be squashed before it even starts, and the impression that he gets to pick his teammates certainly helps to bolster this belief.

More casual basketball viewers will wonder if it’s worth it to bring back Rondo when Westbrook is running the point.

The solution is, of course, the desire to win another championship.

To some extent, the Lakers have a point guard depth of Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Rondo, whether he comes off the bench or starts on occasion, is a proven safety net who can control the flow of the offense.

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers will notice that Anthony Davis was not putting up his normal stats, averaging 21.8 points on 49.1 percent shooting from the field, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks–all of which are his lowest marks in a year since his second season in the league in 2013-14.

Davis’ troubles last season, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, were due to him not getting quality shots in the post with Dennis Schroder running the point and being annoyed by it.

Davis’ need for offense in the post should be satisfied with Westbrook’s presence, but the offense will still require leadership when “Brodie” sits on the bench for a while.

Rondo is ideal for this role because his playmaking and basketball IQ significantly outstrips that of many of the league’s players, whether young or seasoned.

Lakers fans can look back on their success in the Orlando Bubble and see how important Rondo was in leading them to their 17th championship, tying the Celtics for the most by a club.

When James and Westbrook are at their best, Rondo will carry the majority of the offense, and Horton-Tucker and Nunn will almost certainly learn a thing or two from the two-time NBA champion.

Having Rondo is a must.