NBA News: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Provides Important Update On Klay Thompson’s Recovery

Klay Thompson’s return date is still unknown, but Steve Kerr is optimistic about the sharpshooter’s recovery.

Thompson, who has already missed two full seasons due to a damaged Achilles tendon, has been eagerly anticipated by Golden State Warriors fans.

Though a timetable for Thompson’s arrival with the Dubs has yet to be determined, Kerr has delivered an encouraging report on his sharpshooting guard.

Thompson is still not participating in full-contact team drills, according to Kerr. However, the five-time NBA All-health Star’s has taken a “significant step forward.”

As of now, Kerr has stated that Thompson has begun to experience “aches and pains,” which is a “positive” sign.

Kerr recently told Anthony Slater of The Athletic about Thompson’s status, saying, “He’s still a ways away from actually playing basketball in a 5-on-5 setting.” “However, with the Achilles, there is a major milestone when you can truly start running again.”

The coach went on to say, “It’s a great psychological lift.” “As the rest of your body gets going, you start to experience the soreness and aches and pains that, when you’ve been out for a while, actually feel good. He’s arrived at that point.”

Bob Myers, the Warriors’ president of basketball operations, hinted at a timetable for Thompson’s full recovery in May.

According to Myers’ estimates, the 31-year-old might be at 100 percent by early next year.

“What we’re focused on is when do we anticipate Klay to be Klay,” Myers told NBC Sports. “I don’t know if that will be January, February, March – it’s too early to say,” Myers said. “If he’s not ready, we’re not going to throw him out there.”

Thompson, on the other hand, has maintained a positive attitude throughout his rehabilitation.

In March, the three-time NBA champion revealed that he is likely to return soon, but that his playing time will be limited.

Klay remarked in a press conference, “I don’t expect to come back and [play]balls to the wall, 38 minutes a night, guarding the best player, racing around 100 screens.” “I’m going to get to that. “I promise you that.”

“However, I’ve discussed it extensively with [Warriors director of sports medicine] Rick Celebrini. To begin the season, it could take up to 20 minutes. “Let’s see where I am.”

However, Thompson stated last month that in addition to his Achilles, he also has to “factor” in his left knee.