NBA News: Veteran Coach Sees Bulls Having A Successful Season Next Year.

So far in the NBA preseason, some clubs have performed well and others have not.

Most people don’t give it much thought because they know that clubs are saving their best players for the regular season.

Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Nikola Vucevic are among the newcomers to the Chicago Bulls.

But, of course, Zach LaVine is the big focus for the Bulls right now. He’s now coming into his own, and he’s looking forward to seeing some NBA postseason action.

The fact that LaVine is in the final year of a four-year contract with the Bulls is even more shocking. For the upcoming season, he’ll earn $19.5 million before becoming an unrestricted free agency next summer.

If they had their way, Chicago would keep LaVine, according to an NBC Sports story.

That, however, is dependent on a number of things. The most important of these is the Bulls’ performance this season.

On Sports For All PH, presented by Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung, former Rockford Lightning coach Chris Daleo gushed about LaVine.

“Zach LaVine has matured as a player. “I believe the Olympic situation aided his development in terms of role acceptance,” Daleo said.

The former Thai national team head coach also praised the Bulls’ new recruits, who look to have given fans a taste of what’s to expect this season.

He said, “It amazes me, they’re getting up and down the floor.” “It’s surprised me so far, and perhaps it’ll happen in the regular season when teams have to manage the tempo against the Bulls.” If you try to get into a track meet with that club, or if you try long shoots or long rebounds against that club, you’re going to have problems because they’re fast. They have the ability to move about the floor.” The veteran coach believes the Bulls will be able to make the playoffs next season. He declined to comment further, stating that it would depend on the performance and state of other NBA teams.

“I’m sure we’ll make the playoffs, but I’m not sure how far we’ll go after that.” “We’ll have to wait and watch what happens to other clubs,” he said.

While it appears like the Bulls have put together a formidable cast to help LaVine, Daleo pointed out that the team has yet to address the vacancy in the center position. "They need a true center," he said.