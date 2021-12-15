NBA News: There’s No Need To Worry For The Nets As An Ex-MVP Is Re-Linked To The Sixers.

James Harden is one of the high-profile players who could be dealt by December 15, but it makes little sense for the 2018 NBA MVP to leave Brooklyn.

According to Jake Fischer of the Bleacher Report, rumors of “The Beard” being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons have resurfaced, and some anonymous front office executives indicate that there is a rising buzz of seeing this happen.

For Simmons, it’s expected to be a sign-and-trade scenario.

Once it’s gone, Harden will be able to team up with Joel Embiid and reunite with top brass Daryl Morey.

Such a step, however, is illogical. The Brooklyn Nets are currently atop the Eastern Conference standings.

There are also no indications that the nine-time All-Star is dissatisfied with his current situation in Brooklyn.

With those factors in mind, there doesn’t appear to be any compelling reason for Harden to switch from the Nets to the Sixers.

A reunion with Morey might not be enough to sway a trade to the Sixers’ favor.

With that out of the way, all Simmons has to do now is hold his ground and wait. However, the longer he sits, the less valuable he becomes to any team.

He may be receiving his pay, but it is subject to deductions–penalties that Morey and the Sixers have the authority to impose for legitimate reasons.

Morey is looking for a new designer, and Simmons could be the one. Even without the 25-year-old guard, Philadelphia has found a way to survive and compete in the 2021-22 season.

NBC Sports said that until a difference-maker type of player is provided, the tone for the rest of the season appears to have been established for Philly.

Simmons can wait till the summer if he sits out.

It raises concerns about his health, implying that when he is ready to return to the NBA, he may have to start over.

The scenario isn’t ideal, but the Australian cager is prepared to fight for what he believes is right.