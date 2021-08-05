NBA News: The Wizards work around the cap and take a chance on a displaced Nets guard.

Following news that he has signed with the Washington Wizards, Spencer Dinwiddie will have a new lease on life.

The 28-year-old received a three-year agreement worth $62 million after a convoluted sign-and-trade process.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story, citing sources. The Wizards will also send the Nets a second-round pick and the option to exchange future draft picks as part of the deal.

Another transaction involving Chandler Hutchinson was linked to the deal. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 25-year-old was traded to the San Antonio Spurs along with a 2022 second-round pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers were among the five clubs participating in the agreement. Following the acquisition of Dinwiddie, the Hutchinson exchange allowed Washington to get under the luxury tax threshold.

Dinwiddie was forced to relocate to Brooklyn due to the presence of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

Last season, he only played three games due to a season-ending partial ACL tear. With a cramped yet competent guard rotation, he was already anticipated to see reduced playing time before that.

In 21.3 minutes of action, he mustered only 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

These were far from his statistics since joining the Nets in 2017, when he averaged 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 27.8 minutes per game.

Dinwiddie is unquestionably a player who can shine if given the opportunity. The Washington Wizards could be that squad, with the California native set to replace Russell Westbrook, who has joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bradley Beal is in desperate need of assistance, and Dinwiddie is considered as the one who can deliver it. However, how healthy the 6-foot-5 guard is remains to be seen.

Dinwiddie was rumored to be returning in the second half of last season, but that never transpired. The extra rest could benefit him as he prepares for the NBA season in 2021-22.

The new Wizards duo should be exciting to watch this season as the team attempts to improve on last season’s 34-38 win-loss record in the Eastern Conference.