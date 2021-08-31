NBA News: The Trail Blazers’ acquisition of Larry Nance Jr. serves a critical purpose.

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a difficult offseason as they attempt to realize Damian Lillard’s championship dreams.

Their biggest move this offseason was re-signing winger Norman Powell to a four-year, $90 million contract extension, which is good since Portland isn’t exactly a hotbed for free agents.

During the offseason, there were speculations that Lillard was going to push for a trade out of Portland, but he has already debunked them all.

However, the Blazers’ front office did an excellent job recently in acquiring Larry Nance Jr. from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team trade that also saw Lauri Markkanen join the Cavaliers.

Many Blazers supporters were disappointed that the Blazers were unable to sign Markkanen instead because of his potential to play as a floor-spacing big man who can complement Lillard and CJ McCollum.

However, the Blazers’ offense has never been a problem.

Portland ranked 29th in terms of points allowed per 100 possessions last season, allowing teams to score 116.7 points, according to Cleaning the Glass.

The price for Nance was Derrick Jones Jr. and a protected first-round selection, and it’s a transaction that Blazers fans should be happy with.

Jones was a key defensive player for them, but his inability to have a presence in the middle was their undoing.

Jones was considered expendable this summer due to Powell’s progress as a two-way player.

As a backup to Robert Covington at power forward, Nance will provide defense and energy off the bench, which has been one of general manager Neil Olshey’s priorities this offseason.

In the sense that he excels at switching against taller, longer players and giving weak-side assistance, assisting in the generation of turnovers through steals (he had 1.7 steals last year), and generally disrupting the offense, he is a team-centric piece.

The Blazers’ defense will be their calling card moving into the next season, with Chauncey Billups as their new head coach–and Nance will fit right in.