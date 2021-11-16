NBA News: The Sixers have had enough of waiting and have struck with a hefty fine on a disgruntled star.

It was only a matter of time before the Philadelphia 76ers lost their cool, and that day appears to have arrived.

According to sources reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers have opted to fine Ben Simmons, who will miss the team’s sixth game on the road due to mental health difficulties.

Simmons was fined an undisclosed amount by the Sixers. However, given his compensation and the fact that the contract is for six games, the financial stakes are likely to be substantial.

Simmons reportedly agreed to visit with a mental health specialist recommended by the 76ers only a few days ago.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Australian cager allegedly accepted help from the Sixers after the team began fining Simmons again. Last November 4, he was paid $360,000 for a game against the Detroit Pistons.

The 76ers and Simmons have had an up-and-down relationship, with the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year adamant about leaving and being traded to another team.

The administration has been attempting to comprehend Simmons’ situation in the hopes of reaching an agreeable solution.

Despite his best efforts, Simmons and his camp have only succeeded in finding methods to avoid sanctions and maybe suit up for the season.

The mental health angle has been Simmons’ most recent defense.

Simmons’ camp declined to reveal the findings of doctors who were supposedly checking on the previous top selection before consenting to meet the Sixers’ suggested specialist.

Additionally, Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, stated that the situation has taken a toll on his client.

As stated in a prior report, Paul believes that the problem is exacerbating the situation.

“Either you aid Ben or you expose him as a liar. Which one is it, exactly?” According to another article from The Athletic, Paul remarked.

The 76ers have yet to reply to Paul’s or Simmons’ new sanctions.