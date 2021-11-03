NBA News: The Sixers are dissatisfied with the latest move made by a disgruntled franchise star.

As the Philadelphia 76ers try to heal ties with disgruntled star Ben Simmons, frustration is certainly building.

Regrettably, the 25-year-old appears to prefer dealing with his mental health concerns without the Sixers’ assistance.

Rather than allowing the Philadelphia 76ers to assist him with his purported mental health issues, the former first-round pick chose to engage with mental health professionals from the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

While this makes sense, it also prevents the 76ers from learning about Simmons’ true improvement in this area.

To make matters worse, the 6-foot-11 thug has failed to provide management with an update on his progress so that his status may be determined.

Simmons’ camp, according to Shelburne, will issue an update only when they are comfortable doing so.

If you read between the lines, it’s evident that Simmons isn’t even close to returning to the NBA.

Nothing significant has changed, and the prospects of his wearing a Sixers uniform any time soon are slim.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Simmons found another reason to keep holding out for Philly, as I suggested in a recent post.

Some commentators believe that the mental health issue is only a stalling ploy. However, using the excuse of “not psychologically ready to play” is legitimate.

Regardless, the Sixers are most likely aware of what they are up against. A trade isn’t out of the question, but the Sixers’ president stated that they want a talented player with equal or better skills than the All-Star guard.

However, the longer Simmons survives, the less valuable he gets.

Because he isn’t on the basketball court, his chances of fixing deficiencies in his game, particularly his shooting stroke, are slim.