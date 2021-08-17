NBA News: The President of the Raptors debunks Siakam rumors.

The Toronto Raptors appeared to be on the verge of dismantling its championship team after Kyle Lowry was sold to the Miami Heat for Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa in a sign-and-trade deal.

Masai Ujiri, the Raptors’ vice chairman and head of basketball operations, has assured Pascal Siakam’s camp that he is not in danger of being dealt away from the team.

Even while Ujiri was listening to calls from the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, there has been no push from Siakam’s side to move him yet, as the Raptors’ championship window has closed for now.

“Sources say Ujiri recently made it plain to Siakam’s camp that he isn’t being shopped,” Amick wrote, “and that there is a clear basketball vision here for how these components — old and new — can work.”

“However, unlike Ben Simmons’ situation in Philadelphia or Damian Lillard’s tale in Portland, it appears that there is no discomfort or pressure on the Siakam front, in part because sources indicate he still wants to be in Toronto, especially after spending a season in Tampa. And, for those who were curious, even after the Raptors selected Scottie Barnes fourth overall and then parted ways with Kyle Lowry in free agency (via a sign-and-trade to Miami), that remains the case.

When the Raptors drafted Barnes fourth overall, there was growing concern among fans that they would soon have to say goodbye to Siakam as a partial, but massive rebuild loomed on the horizon.

But, because to Ujiri’s firm position on keeping Siakam, the Raptors are now unquestionably Siakam’s club.

The Cameroonian has three years and $106 million left on his contract, and it’s difficult to imagine the Clippers making a competitive offer with newly acquired Eric Bledsoe, Terance Mann, and Luke Kennard compared to the Warriors’ potential package of James Weisman and 2021 first-round picks like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

The Raptors’ offense is now completely in the hands of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, but they will struggle to compete next season due to their lack of frontcourt height.

The Raptors will have to unless Achiuwa makes a huge step forward and Chris Boucher improves his centering skills. Brief News from Washington Newsday.