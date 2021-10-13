NBA News: The Nets respect Kyrie Irving, but they’re sticking to their guns on COVID-19 protocols.

Even if he is healthy, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be sidelined indefinitely.

The reason for this requires little explanation, given most people are aware of his views on the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the Nets respect his decision, they made a business judgment in this case. Sean Marks, the general manager, took a risk.

To make a long story short, Irving’s only chance of returning to the NBA is if he follows the vaccination mandate, which requires players to be vaccinated before being allowed to play–especially in New York.

Regardless, the All-Star guard then clarified that his position is more of an advocacy.

Irving is not completely opposed to getting the jab, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Instead, he is taking a stand to support individuals who are concerned about losing their employment as a result of the vaccine mandate.

According to an unidentified source, Irving aspires to be the “voice of the voiceless.”

Irving isn’t the first person to hold out and fight for anything.

Irving trade rumors have surfaced in the NBA. But for the time being, the sight of the All-Star guard being jabbed is what most people are watching.