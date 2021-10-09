NBA News: The Nets’ chemistry and Kyrie Irving’s squabble are seen as issues that need to be addressed.

On paper, the Brooklyn Nets have a strong lineup, and after a year together, their odds of winning an NBA championship look to be improving.

But it all hinges on the Nets’ ability to resolve their present Kyrie Irving situation.

Because he hasn’t been immunized, “Uncle Drew” may be forced to skip home games. According to a Rolling Stone story, the 29-year-old is against obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine because he is ethically opposed to it.

So, unless the Nets can work things out with the one-time champion, Brooklyn’s chances of winning an NBA championship could be jeopardized. There’s more, though.

According to noted NBA book author Roland Lazenby, the Nets have the best chance of beating the other teams if they fix their issues, such as on-court chemistry and putting together a strong supporting cast for Kevin Durant.

When Lazenby chatted with Brian Yalung of Sports Bytes PH in September, he revealed his concerns.

“Last year, he (Kevin Durant) needed more [assistance], but they were hurt. They were still working out the kinks in their relationship. “I expect them to continue to attempt to figure out the chemistry this year,” Lazenby added.

One issue that Lazenby mentioned, as well as the shift in who is in charge, is the change in who is in charge. According to the author, the NBA is in an era where players have the final say.

“This is the stage in the game where player power becomes a thorny issue. If the players are in charge of everything and the organization isn’t in charge, it becomes a function of their personality. It suggests your coaches aren’t wielding a lot of power,” Lazenby explained.

“Let’s be honest. In Los Angeles, LeBron James is in charge, which has worked out well. During the pandemic, they were given a title. Can they keep it up? We’ll have to wait and see,” he added.