NBA News: The Nets are optimistic about their chances of extending the contracts of their top players.

The Brooklyn Nets are confident that they can persuade Kyrie Irving and James Harden to extend their contracts beyond the 2021-22 NBA season.

Sean Marks, the team’s general manager, is upbeat, however it all depends on their forthcoming campaign.

Marks mentioned during a press conference that they had had really great interactions with Irving and Harden.

According to the New York Post, he added that it would still be ideal to address these issues and call it a day.

“In terms of the extension talks, we’ve had very great conversations with both of those men, and whether it’s family members, [their]people, and so on, I think it always helps to do these things in person,” Marks said. “Over the next week, two weeks, we’re looking forward to getting down with them and continuing those discussions.”

Irving’s contract with the Nets is set to be extended for another four years.

Irving owes Brooklyn $181.6 million, but the team plans to keep him. Despite his propensity of missing the previous season owing to a variety of issues, he is expected to play this season.

On the opposite end of the spectrum comes James Harden, an established performer who would be a target for NBA rivals.

Marks, 32, could earn $161.1 million over three years if he and the Nets can pull some strings.

Given that their other superstar, Kevin Durant, has already signed a contract until the 2025-26 season, the Nets’ odds appear to be good.

The former NBA MVP agreed to a four-year deal worth $197.7 million with the Brooklyn Nets.

Although there are encouraging signs, the team’s success may play a role. All three were brought in to help the NBA win a championship.

They came up short last season for a variety of reasons, which is acceptable. For the 2021-22 season, however, the situation is expected to be different, as all three players will be better familiar with each other.

Unlike Durant and Irving, Harden has yet to experience the joy of winning an NBA championship.

However, if the Nets can repeat their playoff run from last season and make it to the NBA Finals, that might be the deciding factor in whether or not Brooklyn’s “Big Three” will be retained for years to come.