NBA News: The Nets’ All-Star Center Could Be Sold For A Reasonable Price.

Because of monetary constraints, the Brooklyn Nets were only able to make a few good acquisitions this summer.

The next option would be to sell some assets, and DeAndre Jordan appears to be one of them.

Sean Marks, the Nets’ general manager, reacted to queries about whether the All-Star center would be a trade option.

He answered sharply, but said that a good offer would be required for Brooklyn to agree to a Jordan deal.

“When you have a solid club and a good roster, people are going to make decisions,” he says. And, as GMs, we wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we weren’t getting calls from all across the league. That is exactly what we do. I have no idea if the roster will look the same in a month or two. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Marks added, “As it stands now, DeAndre is clearly part of this roster, part of this squad moving forward.”

Several clubs are allegedly interested in signing the 33-year-old center, and it’s easy to see why.

He may not put up eye-popping stats, but he’s still a valuable big man for any team.

In 21.9 minutes of action over two seasons with the Nets, the 6-foot-11 cager has averaged 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and a block.

Although there is a noticeable drop, these are not far off from his lifetime norms.

But part of that is due to Jordan’s role as a backup to the likes of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving in the starting lineup.

All three players are close friends, and it’s possible that Marks’ remarks will irritate the team’s three superstars.

Durant, Harden, and Irving, on the other hand, understand that this is a business. If a trade is made, it is for the team’s best interests.

Jordan’s contract has two years left on it and he is due $19.6 million, so the decision is most likely motivated by salary cap concerns.

Jordan is still with the Nets for the time being. In the next weeks, however, anything might happen.

Jordan is a force to be reckoned with, even though his performance has fallen, especially if he is given more playing time and greater duties by any NBA team.