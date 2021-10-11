NBA News: The ‘Microwave’ Scorer For The Lakers Gets Bit By The Injury Bug Ahead Of The New Season.

The ability of the Los Angeles Lakers to keep their players healthy has been a talking point among analysts this season.

As of this writing, the number of players injured is steadily increasing.

Following news that Trevor Ariza will be out for at least two months, a couple other Lakers have decided to join the one-time champion on the bench.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk have both been ruled out due to injury, according to the latest reports.

Monk is out with a groin injury, while Horton-Tucker has a right thumb ailment.

Monk’s case appears to be the most serious and telling of the two. For one thing, he’s one of the Lakers’ newest additions, battling for a final roster place.

The 23-year-old guard had been making headlines prior to his injury. He proved to Lakers coach Frank Vogel that he can be a firepower source, earning him the nickname “microwave.” In terms of the 6-foot-3 guard, Vogel already had something in mind. Monk would not be a full-time point guard, he said, emphasizing his offensive versatility.

“I wouldn’t consider him a full-time point guard, but you can use him to initiate certain movements since he’s comfortable with his handles.” “It’s definitely his offensive versatility that stands out the most,” Vogel remarked.

However, this is under the condition that Monk makes the final roster. His groin issue could put a stop to it all.

Several players are contending for a position on the Lakers’ 2021-22 final roster. Given that the Los Angeles Lakers already have Russell Westbrook, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, Kendrick Nunn, and Rajon Rondo, the injury could be a major setback for the 2017 NBA Draft’s 11th overall choice.

On the other hand, the injury could be considered as a positive. Monk is a young player worth maintaining after already demonstrating his abilities.

He’ll be out for at least two weeks, depending on how quickly he recovers.