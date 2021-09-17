NBA News: The Mavericks’ point guard depth is expected to be bolstered by a French playmaker.

Frank Ntilikina has found a new home in the NBA, where he will almost certainly shine.

After the New York Knicks declined to make him a qualifying offer, the Dallas Mavericks announced that they had signed the French guard.

Ntilikina was selected eighth overall in the 2017 NBA draft, and Knicks supporters believed that the point guard would be precisely what the team needed to persuade free players to join the team.

Ntilikina’s game was doomed from the start.

Ntilikina averaged 5.5 points, 2.7 assists, and two rebounds in 211 games and 55 starts for the Knicks. Last season, though, he had his worst season, averaging only 2.7 points and 0.6 assists over 33 games and four starts.

Last season, the 23-year-old point guard took a backseat to Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, and Elfrid Payton on the depth chart.

Ntilikina can now focus completely on playing basketball and delivering excellent bench play behind Doncic with the Mavericks, away from the glare of Madison Square Garden.

Because he has yet to acquire outstanding playmaking skills or a consistent offensive game in general, the guard is better suited to a bench position, but he more than makes up for it on the defensive end.

Ntilikina has a steal percentage of 2.4 percent, which puts him in the high 93rd percentile of all NBA combo guards, according to Cleaning the Glass.

His quick feet and natural defensive instincts help him to track the ball-handler with ease, making him a superb on-ball defender who can annoy quicker point guards.

With his 6-foot-4 stature and 7-foot-1 wingspan, Ntilikina has the makings of an outstanding defensive-minded guard who can disrupt passing lanes and prevent easy baskets for the Mavericks.

Early in the season, he’ll likely split minutes with Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke to see who will be Doncic’s primary backup.

The Mavericks have been tracking Ntilikina since the 2017 draft, when they took Dennis Smith Jr. at number nine, right after Ntilikina.

They finally get the point guard they’ve been after, and it appears to be a win-win situation for both the player and the team.