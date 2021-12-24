NBA News: The Los Angeles Lakers’ three-time champion is unfazed by the team’s struggles this season.

Dwight Howard has never been short on words in the face of adversity.

He is well aware that his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, is not performing up to expectations.

Regardless, the eight-time All-Star is undeterred by the situation and believes the Lakers have a chance to win.

Howard told TMZ Sports that he is unconcerned and that the current priority is to safeguard everyone from the deadly COVID-19 virus.

“Right now, it’s just about safety and making sure that everyone is okay.” However, I recently dropped out of the COVID program. I understand why people are worried, but I think you’ll be alright if you get your immune system in shape. “I’m not really concerned about it,” Howard said. The Lakers have put themselves in an awkward situation. The team has a lot of potential, with certain guys who could start for any NBA team.

Head coach Frank Vogel has struggled with chemistry and has yet to find a solution.

Injuries, as well as the NBA’s health and safety requirements, have all played a role in the team’s failure to field a fully healthy roster in games.

Howard was subjected to the NBA’s health and safety restrictions. Despite his recent clearance, other players have yet to follow suit.

COVID participants include Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, and Austin Reaves.

Injuries have also hampered the seasons of a number of stars.

Davis is anticipated to be out for at least four weeks, and LeBron James has already missed many games this season due to injury.

Kendrick Nunn is also present. The 26-year-old guard has yet to play for the Lakers this season due to a knee injury.

The Lakers’ current record (16-16) may not be what critics had hoped for, but it will do for the time being.

However, if the Lakers are to have a memorable postseason run and, at the very least, make it to the NBA Finals, they must pick up the pace.