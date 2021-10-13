NBA News: The Los Angeles Lakers have added an ex-Detroit Pistons forward to their roster.

Going into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers were always thought to have an injury problem.

Most people, though, expected their senior cagers to deal with it, not their little cagers.

Trevor Ariza, Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Kendrick Nunn have all been out with various injuries.

With the new NBA season approaching, the Lakers must fill the hole, particularly for those who will not be ready in time for game time.

Sekou Doumbouya is supposedly one of the Lakers’ newest additions. Although he played for the Detroit Pistons from 2019 to 2021, he may not be a household name.

The Guinean small forward’s statistics aren’t particularly impressive. According to Basketball-Reference, Doumbouya has averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in two seasons with the Pistons.

On Tuesday, October 12, Doumbouya signed a two-way contract with the Lakers, but he will have to earn his way back to the NBA.

He’ll have to prove himself with the NBA G-South League’s Bay Lakers.

Sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium that the Lakers are working on a two-way agreement with free agency forward Sekou Doumbouya. Doumbouya was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

As a result, the most important thing to remember right now is that Doumbouya is one step closer to returning to the NBA if he performs well.

Doumbouya could find himself replacing one of the holes on the Lakers’ roster shortly, with the majority of the team’s NBA veterans out.

Doumbouya is benefiting from a number of factors. He’s a former first-round pick, for starters (15th in the 2019 NBA Draft). He’s also only 20 years old, so there’s still time for him to improve.

There’s no denying that the 6-foot-8 thug is still a little rough around the edges. However, with the Lakers in desperate need of personnel, the ex-Piston has a good opportunity to be called up and fill Ariza’s shoes.

The NBA veteran is projected to be sidelined for eight weeks, potentially longer depending on his rehabilitation progress.

For Doumbouya, no assurances have been made. However, considering that no other team is ready to take a chance on him, it may be the best option for him right now if he wants to return to the NBA.