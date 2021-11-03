NBA News: The Los Angeles Lakers are switching to small ball and are paying defensive dividends.

The Los Angeles Lakers are well aware that they must adapt their strategy with each game.

They showed some of that against the Houston Rockets when they played small ball.

The result was another victory for the team, with LeBron James returning to action despite still being out due to an injury.

It wasn’t flawless, but it was enough for the Lakers to win their fourth game in a row.

Anthony Davis was assigned to the center position, something he had previously tried to avoid.

James played small forward, with Avery Bradley and others filling the other three places.

Vogel acknowledged that this is just one of the many things they have planned for the 2021-22 season. This does not, however, imply that they will not deploy their talented big men.

He remarked, “It’s one of those things where I’ll say this is simply something we’re looking at right now.” “However, we plan to start large again shortly.” Dwight Howard was not in the starting lineup due to neck pain. DeAndre Jordan was promoted to the backup center position, but he didn’t get any playing time.

While it showed promise, Lakers head coach Luke Walton stressed that the big men in the mix are still important, as they have plans in place for Howard and Jordan.

“When they signed here, they both knew that.” “Our entire group’s perspective is that we’re aiming to win a championship this year, and we’re willing to make whatever sacrifices are necessary,” Vogel added.

Beyond that small ball or traditional big man reliance, it’s evident that the Lakers intend to be as adaptable as possible, adapting their strategy to the NBA squad they’re facing.