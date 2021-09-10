NBA News: The Lakers’ newest center hopes for more luck this time around in Hollywood.

DeAndre Jordan returns to Los Angeles, but with the Lakers this time.

All of this became official on September 9th, when he was dealt from the Brooklyn Nets to the Detroit Pistons. He was eventually waived, though.

In his opinion, the 33-year-old has no animosity toward his former teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

In an interview with ESPN, he revealed that their bond has remained strong despite the inclusion of additional players such as Blake Griffin, Nicolas Claxton, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Paul Millsap to the squad.

“We’re buddies before and after basketball, and I think at the end of the day, we all just want to be happy,” Jordan explained. “And being able to compete is extremely important to me, and they recognize that. And we’re brothers outside of basketball, so whether we’re teammates or not has no bearing on or affects our relationship.”

The All-Star center also expresses gratitude to the Nets for assisting him in finding a win-win situation.

The trade to the Pistons was the best option, and everything else fell into place after that. He earns $2.6 million from the Lakers, but he also has an opportunity to win an NBA ring, something he hasn’t been able to do in his prior tenure with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Jordan is hoping that things will turn around for him this season.

He stated, “I’m excited to be able to be here and jell with these guys and establish chemistry, and it’ll be a process, but I think we’re all ready and excited for it.”

Dwight Howard is one person Jordan could want to cite as an example.

Howard had his share of setbacks in the past, but in his second stint with the Lakers, he managed to rebuild himself.