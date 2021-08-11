NBA News: The Lakers’ Biggest Free Agency Signing Is Trying For More Than Just Titles.

The Los Angeles Lakers had an official news conference to welcome Russell Westbrook, and the questions shouted at the 32-year-old were not surprising.

The first question that comes to mind is whether Westbrook wants to win an NBA championship.

It’s one of the most noticeable gaps in his basketball resume. He is a nine-time All-Star who has already won the NBA MVP award in 2017. As a result, it looks that this is a no-brainer.

Aside from that, Westbrook spoke to the reporters present during the news conference in a unique yet mature manner.

When questioned by Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times if he had anything to prove, the native of California said no.

Russell Westbrook was questioned if he still had more to prove.

“I consider myself fortunate to have been able to stay in this league for so long and to be able to play and stay healthy. That was me proving everyone incorrect when I was drafted into the NBA. That was me proving people incorrect when I was able to go to college… go to UCLA from the inner city. It was enough to just make it out of the ghetto to prove folks incorrect. Westbrook stated, “I don’t need to do it anymore.”

Westbrook, on the other hand, focused on how he could make a difference in the lives of others around him. The fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft’s ultimate goal is to have an influence on the community and those around him.

“I’ve been able to bless the people in my life, especially my family. With the platform that has been provided to me, I have been able to have an impact on individuals all over the world. That is something I will continue to do. Obviously, I want to win a championship, but my ultimate aim is to ensure that we use what we have to positively benefit others around us,” he said.

With the exception of the NBA ring, Westbrook has done a great deal throughout his career.

His statements are mature, but there is no denying that he harbors a burning ambition to win his first NBA championship. That dream is absolutely attainable.

The franchise’s biggest challenge is health, despite having a formidable team on paper. The majority of the players are experienced but above 30, creating doubts about the Lakers’ ability to go all-in.

