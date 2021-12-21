NBA News: The Lakers Are Trying To Keep Up With G League Stars.

The Los Angeles Lakers are scrambling to stay afloat after several of their players were placed on the NBA’s health and safety list.

Like other clubs, the franchise’s best option is to recruit talent from the G League.

The Lakers signed forward Jemerrio Jones to a 10-day deal via the hardship exception route, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jemerrio is no stranger to Los Angeles, having spent the 2017-18 season with the squad.

He also played in six games and pulled down 46 rebounds.

Before being drafted by the Lakers, the 6-foot-5 guard was a member of the Wisconsin Herd in the G League, where he averaged 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 11 games.

Aside from that, he shot a respectable 52.5 percent from the field. He, on the other hand, isn’t capable of sinking it from the three-point range.

Mason Jones was also signed, but on a two-way contract. The 6-foot-4 guard for the South Bay Lakers is one of the best players in the G League.

Mason guided South Bay to the best record in the West Division and a berth in the semifinals of the Winter Showcase.

Mason also had a 12.2-game average of 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists.

Unlike Jemerrio, Mason, who has previously played for the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers, has a 41 percent shooting percentage from outside the arc.

Malik Monk, Dwight Howard, Talon Horton-Tucker, Avery Bradley, and Kendrick Nunn are among the Lakers players who have been placed in the league’s health and safety regulations.

On Sunday, December 19, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was added to the list, forcing David Fizdale to call the shots in their loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers are also without Anthony Davis’ services.

After being diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his left knee, Davis is anticipated to miss at least four weeks.

According to the Silver Screen and Roll, the Lakers’ only available players right now are LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Wayne Ellington, Rajon Rondo, Carmelo Anthony, DeAndre Jordan, Trevor Ariza, and another player signed to a 10-day deal in Isaiah Thomas.