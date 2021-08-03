NBA News: The Lakers are taking a different path and appear to be rejecting the youth movement.

Unlike other clubs that emphasize young development, the Los Angeles Lakers appear to be taking the opposite strategy for the 2020-21 NBA season.

They are said to have reached agreements with Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, and Kent Bazemore, all of whom have previously played for the Lakers.

Howard, Ellington, and Ariza, according to several reports, have signed to one-year contracts with no salary disclosed.

However, considering the Lakers’ financial condition, these are almost certainly minimum deals with scarcely eye-popping numbers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bazemore chose to join the Lakers for a lower salary. During the 2013-14 season, he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bazemore was allegedly given money to return to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the chance to win an NBA title, according to Mark Medina of USA Today.

The 32-year-old was also noted as having a big part in the upcoming season.

Bazemore has yet to win an NBA championship in his playing career. Ariza was a member of the 2009 NBA champion Lakers team, whereas Howard was a member of the 2020 championship team.

Everyone is hoping that the Lakers’ new “Big Three” will be enough to win an NBA title for the first or second time this season.

More names are anticipated to enter the mix to help the Lakers fill the roster vacuum in the future.

Carmelo Anthony is one name that has been discussed frequently. With the 10-time All-Star unlikely to return to Portland, a one-year deal with the Lakers could be a good option.

Anthony, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, wants to be a Laker and is waiting for a call on Saturday.

Regardless, it wouldn’t be surprising if the 37-year-old agreed to a minimal contract in exchange for the chance to win an NBA championship.

With LeBron James reaching the end of his career, the Lakers appear to be going all-in for the 2021-22 NBA season.

With James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on board, head coach Frank Vogel’s primary task now is to get them all in the finest possible form.