NBA News: The Knicks Change Their Rotation; A Promising All-Star Guard Is Removed.

To find the best option for the squad, the New York Knicks must make some difficult decisions.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau appears to have had to make that difficult decision, removing prized offseason recruit Kemba Walker from the Knicks rotation.

Thibodeau has removed Walker from the normal rotation “as of right now,” according to a tweet from Fred Katz of The Athletic.

According to ESPN, Thibodeau remarked on Monday, “It’s a tough decision to make, but you always have to do what you think is best for the team.” “I think of Kemba as a starter, so playing three tiny guards together would be difficult.” I thought about it, and I admire Kemba Walker as a person and for everything he’s accomplished in this league.” Thibodeau went on to say that he had to do what he thought was best for the team. As a result, Alec Burks will take Walker’s place on the bench.

Burks’ 23-point outburst against the Atlanta Hawks over the weekend appears to have prompted the move.

Walker did not play in that game after scoring 17 points the night before for the Knicks in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

“I’d like to make the rotation tighter.” “I enjoyed how the team worked together, so it’ll be similar to what we did in Atlanta,” Thibodeau said.

Looking ahead, unknown sources told Bleacher Report that the Knicks could make a move before the NBA trade deadline on February 10.

The insider, who claimed to be close to the Knicks, stated that the Houston Rockets could be a viable trade partner for New York.

John Wall is the individual who is most interested in the deal.

Wall has yet to play for the Rockets this season, despite a recent report that the All-Star guard had approached Rockets management about perhaps playing this season.

Both Wall and Walker, ironically, have experienced their fair share of ailments in recent seasons.

However, with Walker, 31, struggling to push the Knicks to a more respectable season in 2021-22, a switch of senior guards could make sense.