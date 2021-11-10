NBA News: The Jokic Brothers Warn the Morris Twins That If Retaliation Takes Place, There Will Be Consequences.

The fallout from Nikola Jokic’s hit on Markieff Morris appears to be far from over.

Marcus Morris, the Los Angeles Clippers’ twin brother, expressed his displeasure about the event on Twitter and appeared to issue a threat. The Jokic brothers did not take the remarks lightly and responded with a threat of their own.

“Instead of openly threatening our brother, you should leave it alone!” First, your brother made a shady move. “Be sure we will be waiting for you if you want to take it a step further,” the Jokic Brothers tweeted.

This was in response to the 32-year-initial old’s post, in which he mentioned how Jokic hit Markieff after he turned his back during the Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat game.

When the incident occurred at halfcourt with only 2:39 seconds left in the game, the Nuggets were up 111-94.

Following a powerful shove from last season’s NBA Most Valuable Player, Markieff suffered a neck injury.

Check out the video below for anyone who missed it.

After exchanging hard fouls, Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both dismissed from the game. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k When it comes to combat sports, the Jokic brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja, are not to be underestimated.

According to USA Today, Nemanja has apparently competed in low-level MMA fights.

It’s unclear whether the league will intervene to calm things down. But, for the time being, the players engaged in the Nuggets-Heat confrontation have already been sanctioned.

Nikola was suspended for one game without pay for “forcefully shoving” Markieff, according to an announcement made on Tuesday, November 9.

Markieff, on the other hand, was not spared from the incident, which was widely regarded as a cheap shot.

His fouls were raised to a Flagrant-2, and he was fined $50,000 for his actions. However, there was no game suspension.

Jimmy Butler was fined $30,000 for attempting to escalate the situation and failing to comply with an NBA security interview as part of the investigation process involving an on-court matter.

Nikola, for one, insisted that he was simply protecting himself from what he perceived to be a nasty trick.

“That’s not how I’m supposed to react.” I was struck. I spotted him, but I assumed it would be a simple take foul. But he bumped into me, and I thought it was a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.