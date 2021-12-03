NBA News: The Brooklyn Nets may be forced to lower their demands in exchange for Irving.

The Brooklyn Nets are showing tolerance with Kyrie Irving, who continues to miss games.

However, the Nets may be compelled to examine trade queries involving the All-Star guard as other role players are sidelined due to injury.

Trade offers for the 29-year-old guard began pouring in as early as October. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the same remains true today.

Kyrie Irving is attracting attention despite the fact that he will miss games because to an unvaccinated status.

Irving may not miss home games if he is dealt, according to Begley, presuming the COVID-19 protocols for that hypothetical organization are less stringent.

However, because of his existing contract’s player option, there is a slight problem. The concern here is that even if Irving joins a new team, there’s no guarantee he’ll sign a new agreement and stay for the long haul.

It may not be a major concern for the Nets. However, given the injuries to several of the team’s key players, such as Joe Harris and Nicolas Claxton, head coach Steve Nash may need to investigate those alleged offers to determine what they will receive.

Kevin Durant and James Harden are trying to keep the Nets in contention, and their efforts have propelled Brookly to the top of the Eastern Conference with a 15-6 record.

While this is encouraging news, Nash wants to be cautious, knowing that the true battles will be fought in the postseason.

According to a story from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer last month, the Philadelphia 76ers were named as a possible suitor, with Sixers president Daryl Morey supposedly interested in reconciling with the former NBA MVP.

Unfortunately, it does not appear that a Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade will take place.

According to NBC Sports, “The Beard” has already stated his enthusiasm for playing with Durant in Brooklyn, not to mention the fact that the Nets can give more money and years than other teams.