NBA News: The 76ers Must Be Honest About Ben Simmons Trade Expectations.

After a terrible conclusion to their championship hopes last season when they were crushed in seven games by the Atlanta Hawks, Ben Simmons’ marriage with the Philadelphia 76ers has reached unsalvageable proportions.

When the game concluded, the normally raucous Philadelphia fans made sure Simmons heard them by screaming vitriol at him on social media and on numerous basketball message boards.

The hatred for Simmons reached its pinnacle when the 6-foot-11 point forward passed up a dunk in Game 7, no less, in Philadelphia.

In the post-game press conference, even co-star Joel Embiid and Sixers coach Doc Rivers couldn’t disguise their disdain for Simmons, with Embiid being the more vocal of the two as he launched subtle digs at Simmons throughout.

Simmons is reportedly not returning Embiid’s calls or communicating with the rest of the organization, according to Jason Dumas, host of 95.7 The Game.

The Sixers have been “trying” to trade Simmons away now that everything appears to be finished.

Trying is in quotes because, as much as they want to deal Simmons, they feel they can still get a superstar in return.

The best example is when they attempted to deal Simmons to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and the fourth overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft (which ended up becoming Scottie Barnes).

The truth is that no team wants to trade for a player who has been dubbed “the second coming of LeBron James,” but who refuses to take over in crunch time and passes up the ball when a bucket is needed.

Despite the Sixers’ want to deal him for a monster package, it is Simmons who is the issue.

The Sixers apparently see Simmons as a key to acquiring Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, but that is unlikely to happen unless Lillard himself requests a trade.

The Golden State Warriors have explored dealing for Simmons as well, but there is concern about how well he will mesh with Draymond Green.

Regardless of what happens next, the Sixers need to be smart about this and cut their losses while Simmons’ stock remains high.