NBA News: The 76ers’ continued success demonstrates that they can go on without their disgruntled star.

For dissatisfied player Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers are still waiting for realistic and acceptable proposals.

The 25-year-old has yet to play, but the Sixers look unconcerned.

The Sixers are undefeated despite the absence of the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year. They are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with an 8-4 win-loss record.

In some ways, Sixers president Daryl Morey has been vindicated by this performance.

Simmons, on the other hand, continues to defy the odds.

Despite the fact that Simmons is physically present, he has been avoiding suiting up for the Sixers.

He first complained of a back injury, then moved on to a mental health problem.

Philly is attempting to figure out what’s going on, but it’s evident that the Australian cager has no desire to play for the team and would prefer to wait for a trade to happen.

However, the longer he sits out, the lower his All-Star worth becomes.

Under normal conditions, a superstar holding out for any NBA team would be poor, and their win-loss record would reflect that.

The Sixers, on the other hand, are benefiting from it, owing to a group of role players who are meshing well with superstar center Joel Embiid.

This development has been noted by sports analysts. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s David Murphy underlined that the team can afford to wait on bids for Simmons, and praised Morey for taking a risk on the All-Star guard.

“They appear to be a team that can afford to take its time. They’ve given the rest of the NBA’s general managers cause to assume that Morey is insane enough to allow the Simmons problem go on until the February trade deadline “Murphy penned the text.

However, Fox Sports NBA columnist Yaron Weitzman is not a fan of Morey’s approach to the Simmons situation.